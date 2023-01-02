Eagles fans bury their sorrow in syrup but hope dies last

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- On New Year's Day, we were supposed to be picking up confetti, but Eagles fans everywhere spent the day trying to pick up the pieces after that devastating loss to the Saints.

After the ball dropped and sent us into a brand new year, Eagles fans felt another ball drop after that fourth quarter pick-6 against the Saints and boy did that sting.

"How can we let the Saints, of all teams, beat us," an Eagles fan said. "It gives me the chills, it's chilling."

After the loss, many Eagles fans ran to find comfort Monday afternoon at the Penrose Diner in South Philadelphia. That much-needed comfort came in the form of pancakes, club sandwiches and conversations. It's where fans, young and old, could talk about their feelings.

"The game plan they went in with was faulted from the beginning," Anthony Derose, an Eagles fan, said.

Derose from South Philly had a lot on his mind, for sure.

"You're going up against a team that's second in the league in the past defense. You don't throw into the teeth of that defense - it's like throwing into a hurricane. Run the ball," he said.

Meanwhile, die-hard Eagles fan Stephen McCourt from New Jersey even shared his conspiracy theory about the loss.

"If we would have won, the seats next week would have been empty," McCourt said. "It's all about the money."

But CBS3 was curious: Would 2023 still mark the beginning of something great? Or would this be the end of our momentum for the Birds?

"We've had some bumps and, you know, … I'm optimistic. The Birds will get it back for playoffs," an Eagles fan said.

It seemed their coffee cups still looked half full. Especially if Eagles QB Jalen Hurts makes a return. Many believe that can't come soon enough.

"When he comes back I think you're going to see a whole different attitude," Derose said. "They're going to win more for him, more for him than the coaches."