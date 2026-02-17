The Philadelphia Eagles' NovaCare Complex is no more after name change

The NovaCare Complex is no more — in name only.

The Eagles' main headquarters and practice facility in South Philadelphia has changed its name to the Jefferson Health Training Complex as part of the team's expanded partnership with Jefferson Health and Select Medical's NovaCare Rehabilitation.

"This multi-year extension marks a defining moment in our partnership — one that will now call the Jefferson Health Training Complex home to the Philadelphia Eagles, "Eagles president Don Smolenski said in the announcement. "We are thrilled to celebrate this moment together and look forward to building upon our joint impact in the community through the core values we share."

The Eagles have used the practice facility, located off Broad Street on Pattison Avenue near the sports complex in South Philadelphia, since 2001 as its main headquarters. The Birds host training camp at the facility, its main locker rooms and team offices are there, and the team's draft war room takes place inside the newly named Jefferson Health Training Complex.

The team said NovaCare Rehabilitation will continue to serve as its physical therapy partner and Jefferson Health its practice jersey patch sponsor.

"The Eagles and NovaCare have been authentically connected for more than 25 years," Smolenski said. "This new multi-year deal, with one of our longest-tenured founding partners, will now carry us into the future for years to come. We are grateful for NovaCare's support and collaboration over the past two and a half decades and look forward to celebrating many more milestones together."