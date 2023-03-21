Eagles, linebacker Nicholas Morrow agree to 1-year contract

Digital Brief: March 21, 2023 (AM)

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Philadelphia Eagles have added to their linebackers corps.

The Eagles on Tuesday agreed to a one-year contract with former Chicago Bears 'backer Nicholas Morrow.

We’ve agreed to terms with LB Nicholas Morrow on a one-year deal.@toyota | #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/21WPcBLHsq — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) March 21, 2023

The Birds also announced the signing of safety Justin Evans.

Morrow, 27, played 17 games last season with the Bears, recording 116 tackles and one interception.

An undrafted free agent, Morrow became the first Greenville University player to sign an NFL contract in 2017, inking a three-year deal with the then-Oakland Raiders. He spent five seasons with the Raiders and missed the 2021 season with an ankle injury.

Morrow signed with Chicago in 2022, spending one season with the Bears.

The Eagles lost several defensive starters in free agency, including linebackers T.J. Edwards and Kyzir White.