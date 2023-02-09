Super Bowl LVII: Eagles, Chiefs fans fight gun violence in their cities

Mothers from Philadelphia, KC making difference after losing sons to gun violence

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – From Philadelphia to Kansas City, CBS Philadelphia introduces you to two mothers from each city making a difference after losing their sons to gun violence.

This weekend, they're competitors.

"Most of these women here have lost sons or daughters or loved ones to violence," Dr. Dorothy Johnson-Speight said.

They're part of a club they didn't ask to join.

And for nearly 20 years, Dr. Johnson-Speight has been leading Mothers in Charge in Philadelphia advocating prevention, intervention, and education for everyone affected by gun violence.

"Right now, we don't all feel safe in the city of Philadelphia, so we got to all work together to change that," she said.

And more than 1,100 miles away in Kansas City, Rosilyn Temple is fighting the same mission. She helped launch KC Mothers in Charge.

"We're not as large as Philadelphia, but we have a violent problem, and guns are a problem," Temple said.

Both cities experienced record crimes in 2020 and 2021.

And last year, Philadelphia recorded 516 homicides, Kansas City 169.

These women call themselves Sisters in the Struggle to collaborate with one another against violence.

But on Super Bowl Sunday, it's only who they're cheering on that sets them apart.

"We love the Eagles, of course, especially now," Dr. Johnson-Speight said.

"Still love her, but I'm rooting for the chiefs," Temple said.

And they've made a friendly wager.

"Where if they win," Dr. Johnson-Speight said, "which we don't think they will, we're going to send them cheesesteaks."

"If Philly wins, I'll be sending her some BBQ, some ribs to feed families in Philly," she added.

This weekend, they may be on opposing sides, but both chapters remain on the same team working to make each city safer for the next generation.

"We're both winners. To be honest with you, we're both winners in what we do, but I'm looking for some BBQ after Sunday," Dr. Johnson-Speight said.

Mothers in Charge also benefits from Eagles' charities.

The team plans to host a 20th-anniversary dinner for all the moms here at the Linc in May.