Eagles: Jalen Hurts and Jason Kelce share special bond

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Sports often bring people from all walks of life together. Especially in this city, we're all united when we cheer on our team.

Jalen Hurts and Jason Kelce share a very special bond. The center and quarterback have to be on the same page as leaders of the offense.

They're partnering pretty well this season so far, perhaps because of what they already have in common.

Jalen Hurts is having the best season of his young career. Jason Kelce is having another Pro Bowl season and could end up in the Hall of Fame.

While Hurts grew up in Houston and Kelce in Ohio, their upbringing is actually very similar.

"You find out that a lot of what he did, followed in his brother's shoes and, you know, his brother was a powerlifter, so he did that. And his brother is a coach and his dad is a coach. You know, the way he talks about them, I'd like to think that Travis (Kelce) is a great player partly because he grew up underneath me and I'm a great player because I had to try and compete with a younger brother more athletic than me my whole life. So, you kind of see the same thing with potentially what maybe drove Jalen and having a father figure that was obviously a driving force and who he ended up becoming, which is the same thing that I had."

