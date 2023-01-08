Eagles: Hurts expected to be back for game against Giants

Hurts expected to be back for game against Giants

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – It's a big day for the Eagles and their fans. Sunday afternoon is the Birds' final regular game against the New York Giants, and Jalen Hurts is expected to start.

Hurts is much needed if we are going to clinch the NFC East.

Head coach Nick Sirianni said on Friday that Hurts is "trending in the right direction" to start in Sunday's game against the NY Giants.

Teammates are also saying he was taking first-team reps in practice. Those first-team reps are a good indication of who is going to play in Sunday's game.

If Hurts is back on the field this will be a win in itself for the Eagles to get their MVP quarterback in a game that can clinch the No. 1 seed in the NFC.

Meanwhile, fans are hopeful the Birds will bring home a win.

"As of last, we were told that Jalen's going to start. So, I know that a lot of fans are looking

forward to that. Hopefully, he's feeling better and we just need to stay focused, get another win under our belt," an Eagles fan said.

"Very positive," another fan added. "I'm hoping that they win the game against the Giants and

clinch the NFC East."

Another fan had a short and simple comment: "I don't like the Giants."

Sunday's game gets underway at 4:25 p.m.

Also, parking will be at a premium between the Eagles' and Flyers' games.

Officials are urging fans to use public transportation.

There will be free subway rides from NRG Station in South Philadelphia on the Broad Street Line from 6:30 p.m. to 10:25 p.m.

Another reminder, if you're not going to the game, CBS is the only place to watch all the action.

