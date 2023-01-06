Watch CBS News
Local News

Where to park at the Eagles, Flyers game Sunday

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

Digital Brief: Jan. 6, 2023 (AM)
Digital Brief: Jan. 6, 2023 (AM) 02:41

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) –  Sunday is going to be a busy day at the Sports Complex and that could cause some parking headaches for fans.

In addition to the Eagles game at 4:25 pm., the Flyers play at 7 p.m.

Fans are encouraged to arrive early or take the Broad Street Line.

All Wells Fargo Center lots will be reserved for fans attending the Flyers game and will open at 4:45 p.m. Flyers fans are encouraged to arrive between 5-6 p.m. for ease of access. The arena will open doors at 5 p.m. and will broadcast the Eagles game on TVs in the Main Concourse bars. 

All fans attending the Eagles game will be directed to park in Lots M/N/P (opening at 9:30 a.m.), Lots Q-X (opening at 9:30 a.m.), or Lot K (reserved parking opening at 11:30 a.m.). Wells Fargo Center Lots A/B/D/H open at 9:30 a.m. and will be accessible to fans attending the Eagles game, while Wells Fargo Center Lots C/E/F will be reserved for fans attending the Flyers game. Spots in B, D and H lots will be held for Flyers fans with passes in those lots. Anyone with an Eagles pre-paid Lot A-G parking pass will be able to use their existing pass to park in the Wells Fargo Center lots. Eagles E Lot parking pass members will be able to use their passes to park in Lots M/N/P or Q-X. 

Fans should also pre-pay for parking by visiting https://www.wellsfargocenterphilly.com/plan-your-visit/parking.

CBS3 Staff
kyw-cbs-philly.jpg

The CBS3 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on January 6, 2023 / 3:40 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.