Where to park at the Eagles, Flyers game Sunday

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Sunday is going to be a busy day at the Sports Complex and that could cause some parking headaches for fans.

In addition to the Eagles game at 4:25 pm., the Flyers play at 7 p.m.

Fans are encouraged to arrive early or take the Broad Street Line.

All Wells Fargo Center lots will be reserved for fans attending the Flyers game and will open at 4:45 p.m. Flyers fans are encouraged to arrive between 5-6 p.m. for ease of access. The arena will open doors at 5 p.m. and will broadcast the Eagles game on TVs in the Main Concourse bars.

All fans attending the Eagles game will be directed to park in Lots M/N/P (opening at 9:30 a.m.), Lots Q-X (opening at 9:30 a.m.), or Lot K (reserved parking opening at 11:30 a.m.). Wells Fargo Center Lots A/B/D/H open at 9:30 a.m. and will be accessible to fans attending the Eagles game, while Wells Fargo Center Lots C/E/F will be reserved for fans attending the Flyers game. Spots in B, D and H lots will be held for Flyers fans with passes in those lots. Anyone with an Eagles pre-paid Lot A-G parking pass will be able to use their existing pass to park in the Wells Fargo Center lots. Eagles E Lot parking pass members will be able to use their passes to park in Lots M/N/P or Q-X.

Fans should also pre-pay for parking by visiting https://www.wellsfargocenterphilly.com/plan-your-visit/parking.