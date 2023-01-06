Eagles' Jalen Hurts listed as questionable vs. Giants

Nick Sirianni provides update on QB Jalen Hurts' status for Sunday against Giants

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Jalen Hurts is officially questionable for the Philadelphia Eagles regular-season finale Sunday against the New York Giants. Hurts has missed the Eagles' last two games after suffering a right shoulder sprain against Chicago on Dec. 18.

Hurts practiced for the third straight day Friday. He was a limited participant on Wednesday and Thursday.

Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni said in a news conference Friday morning Hurts was "trending in the right direction."

"We feel good about it, but we got to see how today goes," Sirianni said. "If he's ready to play, we'll play him. It's really as simple as that."

Shortly after Sirrianni's news conference, Hurts practiced and then the team listed him as questionable.

The Eagles on Friday also ruled out linebacker Shaun Bradley (wrist), offensive tackle Lane Johnson, cornerback Avonte Maddox, defensive ends Josh Sweat and Janarius Robinson.

Hurts practiced last week but didn't end up playing in the Eagles' 20-10 loss to the New Orleans Saints.

The Eagles have lost both games Hurts has missed with the shoulder sprain.

An MVP candidate, Hurts has 35 total touchdowns (13 rushing) to go along with 3,472 passing yards, 747 rushing yards and a 67.3 completion percentage.

On Sunday, the Birds have one final shot at locking up the NFC East and the NFC's No. 1 seed.

If they beat the Giants, they win both the divisional and the top seed, which comes with a first-round bye week.

If the Eagles lose, they can still do so but will need help.

A loss also opens up the possibility the Dallas Cowboys could win the division.

Eagles-Giants kick off at 4:25 p.m. Sunday on CBS. The Flyers also play Sunday at 7 p.m. in South Philadelphia, which could create a parking headache. Wells Fargo Center has tips on how to avoid such headaches.