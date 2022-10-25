Watch CBS News
Eagles hosting mail-in ballot drop-off event Friday

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Eagles are trying to make it easy to return your mail-in ballot if you don't want to leave it in the mailbox. The team is opening Lot K at Lincoln Financial Field this Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. to drop off ballots. 

Swoops and the Eagles cheerleaders will be there too. 

They'll have another drop-off event at the stadium on Nov. 6. 

Click here to find a ballot drop-off location near you. 

CBS3 Staff
The CBS3 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on October 25, 2022 / 6:28 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

