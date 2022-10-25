Eagles hosting mail-in ballot drop-off event Friday

Mail-in ballots can be dropped off at Lincoln Financial Field on Friday

Mail-in ballots can be dropped off at Lincoln Financial Field on Friday

Mail-in ballots can be dropped off at Lincoln Financial Field on Friday

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Eagles are trying to make it easy to return your mail-in ballot if you don't want to leave it in the mailbox. The team is opening Lot K at Lincoln Financial Field this Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. to drop off ballots.

Swoops and the Eagles cheerleaders will be there too.

They'll have another drop-off event at the stadium on Nov. 6.

Click here to find a ballot drop-off location near you.