Eagles home, away opponents for next season: CBS Sports

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Eagles secured a bye in the NFC Wildcard Round of the playoffs, but we're thinking way ahead.

With the conclusion of the 2022 NFL regular season, each NFL team's opponents for the 2023 season have been determined.

We know teams play each divisional opponent twice. They'll play one game against four teams in another division of their own conference and against four teams from a division in an opposing conference.

Two of their opponents will be from the remaining two conference divisions based on where they ranked the previous season within the division.

The 17th opponent rotates each year.

The official schedule with dates and times will be released in May.

Here's who the Eagles home and away opponents will be, according to CBS Sports.

Home: Cowboys, Giants, Commanders, Cardinals, Bills, 49ers, Dolphins, Vikings

Away: Cowboys, Commanders, Giants, Patriots, Rams, Jets, Bucs, Seahawks, Chiefs