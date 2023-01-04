Eagles help recruit Big Brother Big Sister mentors

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Philadelphia Eagles are making a big play off the field. Its players and cheerleaders are helping to recruit new mentors for Big Brothers and Sisters and support local children in need.

"I would be remiss with the incident that happened last night during the Bills and the Bengals game," Marcus Allen, the CEO of Big Brothers Big Sisters, said.

The Philadelphia Eagles, joined by Lincoln Financial Group and Big Brothers Big Sisters', independence took a moment of silence for injured NFL player Damar Hamlin at an event on Tuesday.

They were there to announce announced a brand new game plan for 2023. To get more mentors to offer support to children in the Tri-state community.

"Our goal today is to put our brand with these big brands like Eagles, like Lincoln Financial Group, and say 'Hey you care about kids the way we care about them," Allen said. "So hopefully you're willing to go where they are. These kids are in these areas and we need you to be a friend to them, to be a mentor and help them navigate the challenges they're experiencing."

Philadelphia Eagles cheerleaders Cassie and James shared some personal moments about their experience with where mentorship.

"I was able to teach him something, which is why at first in college I was a music major," James said. "But because of that teaching moment, I was able to change my major to special education because I loved what that moment gave me."

Philadelphia Eagles safety Anthony Harris also shared the life lesson he learned from one of his mentors, his mom.

"She asked me if I wanted to go to work with her but as a kid, I said no but there was a moment a look on her face where she wanted someone to comfort her," Harris said. "And at that moment I learned a strong lesson of just being strong and oftentimes doing something you don't want to do as well as learning it's okay to ask for help and ask for support."