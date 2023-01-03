Damar Hamlin remains in critical condition, family asks for prayers

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A serious on-field injury Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered during Monday night's game against the Bengals shook the nation. Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest and spent the night in the intensive care unit where he remains in critical condition, the Bills said in an update.

Damar Hamlin spent last night in the intensive care unit and remains there today in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.



We are grateful and thankful for the outpouring of support we have received thus far. — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) January 3, 2023

An outpouring of prayers continues to be sent to Hamlin in hopes he is able to recover. His family expressed their gratitude for the love and support the NFL community has shown and asked supporters to continue to pray.

Here is the full statement:

"On behalf of our family, we want to express our sincere gratitude for the love and support shown to Damar during this challenging time. We are deeply moved by the prayers, kind words and donations from fans around the country. We also want to acknowledge the dedicated first responders and healthcare professionals at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center who have provided exceptional care to Damar. We feel so blessed to be part of the Buffalo Bills organization and to have their support. We also want to thank Coach Taylor and the Bengals for everything they've done. You're generosity and compassion mean the world to us. Please keep Damar in your prayers. We will release updates as soon as we have them."

Announcement directly from Damar’s family: pic.twitter.com/MdzgxUmVfg — Jordon Rooney (@jordonr) January 3, 2023

The remainder of the game was postponed following the injury. The league later announced the game would not be rescheduled for this week.

"The NFL has made no decision regarding the possible resumption of the game at a later date. The league has not made any changes to the Week 18 regular season schedule," a statement posted on Twitter said.

An outpouring of prayers and support erupted across the league including from Philadelphia Eagles players.

The Eagles postponed Tuesday's scheduled media availability with coordinators in respect of the situation.

Coach Nick Sirianni was asked on WIP to react to Hamlin's injury and how it affected him as a coach. Here's what he said: