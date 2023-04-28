Eagles' Haason Reddick honored for off-the-field work

Eagles' Haason Reddick honored for his work off the field

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Eagles linebacker Haason Reddick was among those in attendance at the 25th-anniversary celebration for VestedIn.

The event was held at Live! Casino and Hotel on Packer Avenue in Philadelphia.

Reddick and other local leaders were honored for their work in and around the city.

Reddick recently signed a partnership with R7 to help promote their new clean energy drink.

The event also gave business leaders, entrepreneurs and nonprofits the opportunity to connect with people and resources to access capital and grow their businesses.

Pennsylvania state Sen. Vincent Hughes was also among those honored.