Cutdown day: Eagles finalize initial 53-man roster

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Philadelphia Eagles have finalized their initial 53-man roster for the 2022 season. Among the cuts are Olympic hurdler Devon Allen and safeties Anthony Harris and Jaquiski Tartt.

The Eagles also acquired safety Chauncey Gardner-Johnson in a trade with the New Orleans Saints on Tuesday.

Eagles wideout A.J. Brown puts cutdown day in perspective.

"The relationships are the hard part," Brown said. "You know, this is a business, and at the end of the day, it doesn't mean the story ends here if you get cut, whenever it's more opportunities out there. Of course, I want to try to keep everybody we can. But like I say, it's a business, that's why I'm here.

The Eagles open the season on Sept. 11 at 1 p.m. against the Detroit Lions.

Here is the full list of roster moves made Tuesday by the Birds:

Released:

WR Deon Cain

T Le'Raven Clark

S Anthony Harris

TE Richard Rodgers

S Jaquiski Tartt

C Cameron Tom

Waived:

WR Devon Allen

C/G Jack Anderson

G/T Kayode Awosika

CB Josh Blackwell

RB Kennedy Brooks

S Andre Chachere

WR Britain Covey

LB Christian Elliss

CB Mario Goodrich

CB Tay Gowan

WR John Hightower

RB Jason Huntley

DE Matt Leo

CB Mac McCain

QB Reid Sinnett

LB JaCoby Stevens

QB Carson Strong

TE Noah Togiai

CB Kary Vincent

DT Marvin Wilson

DT Renell Wren

Waived/injured:

DT Kobe Smith

Placed on Reserve/Injured:

WR Greg Ward