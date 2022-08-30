Cutdown day: Eagles finalize initial 53-man roster
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Philadelphia Eagles have finalized their initial 53-man roster for the 2022 season. Among the cuts are Olympic hurdler Devon Allen and safeties Anthony Harris and Jaquiski Tartt.
The Eagles also acquired safety Chauncey Gardner-Johnson in a trade with the New Orleans Saints on Tuesday.
Eagles wideout A.J. Brown puts cutdown day in perspective.
"The relationships are the hard part," Brown said. "You know, this is a business, and at the end of the day, it doesn't mean the story ends here if you get cut, whenever it's more opportunities out there. Of course, I want to try to keep everybody we can. But like I say, it's a business, that's why I'm here.
The Eagles open the season on Sept. 11 at 1 p.m. against the Detroit Lions.
Here is the full list of roster moves made Tuesday by the Birds:
Released:
WR Deon Cain
T Le'Raven Clark
S Anthony Harris
TE Richard Rodgers
S Jaquiski Tartt
C Cameron Tom
Waived:
WR Devon Allen
C/G Jack Anderson
G/T Kayode Awosika
CB Josh Blackwell
RB Kennedy Brooks
S Andre Chachere
WR Britain Covey
LB Christian Elliss
CB Mario Goodrich
CB Tay Gowan
WR John Hightower
RB Jason Huntley
DE Matt Leo
CB Mac McCain
QB Reid Sinnett
LB JaCoby Stevens
QB Carson Strong
TE Noah Togiai
CB Kary Vincent
DT Marvin Wilson
DT Renell Wren
Waived/injured:
DT Kobe Smith
Placed on Reserve/Injured:
WR Greg Ward
