Philadelphia's skyline goes green as Eagles fans gear up for Wild Card matchup against Green Bay Packers

Eagles fans are hype for Wild Card matchup against Green Bay Packers

Eagles fans are flying high ahead of the NFC Wild Card matchup against the Green Bay Packers.

"I think we're going to win by 21, yeah, 21-7, 28-7ish something like that," said Dalton Bew.

"I think the Birds come out with a win I think they shut down the run game," said Dan McCrossen.

Philly has gone green for the Birds. City Hall and the skyline were lit up Saturday night to show support for the Eagles, as many fans prepared for the playoffs inside Chickie's & Pete's in South Philadelphia.

"I think they're going to play hard, and the defense is going to show up the offense is going to show up and I think we're going to be OK," said Ron Hood.

"I think having Hurts rest for the week it's going to be a seamless transition for him," McCrossen said.

"I think Eagles should win this game with less problems and this game should be our advantage," said Durab Khidalishvili.

The Eagles and Packers opened the season in Brazil with the Birds returning home after a thrilling win. With Jalen Hurts back in action and the offense at full strength, Megan Elia, who is going to the game Sunday, hopes the team can continue to unite the city.

"Philly fans are the best fans ever. It's like a party, they love their team. It's a holiday, every Sunday is a holiday if you're an Eagles fan," Elia said.

"I don't think there's a team better in the league, I think they got it," McCrossen said.

Kickoff is set for 4:30 p.m. at Lincoln Financial Field.