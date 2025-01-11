Watch CBS News
Sports

Philadelphia's skyline goes green as Eagles fans gear up for Wild Card matchup against Green Bay Packers

By Ryan Hughes, Bill Seiders

/ CBS Philadelphia

Eagles fans are hype for Wild Card matchup against Green Bay Packers
Eagles fans are hype for Wild Card matchup against Green Bay Packers 01:52

Eagles fans are flying high ahead of the NFC Wild Card matchup against the Green Bay Packers.

"I think we're going to win by 21, yeah, 21-7, 28-7ish something like that," said Dalton Bew.

"I think the Birds come out with a win I think they shut down the run game," said Dan McCrossen.

Philly has gone green for the Birds. City Hall and the skyline were lit up Saturday night to show support for the Eagles, as many fans prepared for the playoffs inside Chickie's & Pete's in South Philadelphia.

"I think they're going to play hard, and the defense is going to show up the offense is going to show up and I think we're going to be OK," said Ron Hood.

"I think having Hurts rest for the week it's going to be a seamless transition for him," McCrossen said.

"I think Eagles should win this game with less problems and this game should be our advantage," said Durab Khidalishvili.

23pkg-rh-eagles-fans-excitement-transfer-frame-889.jpg
CBS News Philadelphia.
23pkg-rh-eagles-fans-excitement-transfer-frame-973.jpg
CBS News Philadelphia.
23pkg-rh-eagles-fans-excitement-transfer-frame-1032.jpg
CBS News Philadelphia.

The Eagles and Packers opened the season in Brazil with the Birds returning home after a thrilling win. With Jalen Hurts back in action and the offense at full strength, Megan Elia, who is going to the game Sunday, hopes the team can continue to unite the city.

"Philly fans are the best fans ever. It's like a party, they love their team. It's a holiday, every Sunday is a holiday if you're an Eagles fan," Elia said.

"I don't think there's a team better in the league, I think they got it," McCrossen said.

Kickoff is set for 4:30 p.m. at Lincoln Financial Field.

Ryan Hughes
ryan-hughes-web-headshot-1024x576-branded.jpg

Ryan Hughes joined CBS News Philadelphia in June 2022. He previously worked at WPTV in West Palm Beach, Florida, where he's covered stories ranging from weeks on the Surfside condo collapse, to the impact of Hurricane Dorian in the Bahamas, and the Super Bowl in Miami.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.