From Pennsylvania to Brazil, Eagles fans are beyond stoked for season opener against Packers

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa. (CBS) – Eagles fans were busy stocking up on food on Friday ahead of the Birds' season opener in Brazil.

Some shoppers seeking a taste of São Paulo headed to Merenda Box, a Brazilian pastry shop in Conshohocken.

"We're super, super excited," Lisa Kasmen from Lafayette Hill said. "The reason we're here is Brazil. And I'm making a Brazilian pot roast tonight too."

The bakery offered six specials: pastel, coxinha, baked hot dogs, cheese bread, brigadeiros and pasteis de nata.

Daniela de Silva, the owner of Merenda Box, said the bakery fulfilled dozens of orders.

"[It required] a little bit of planning, a little bit of extra shifts and some longer days," de Silva said.

At Kouklet Brazilian Bakehouse in South Philadelphia, some customers arrived to pick up game day goodies that were ordered days in advance. The most popular item was coxinha, which is a Brazilian fritter stuffed with chicken.

"[I am] just picking up some cheesesteak from this amazing Brazilian bakery," Katherine Magee from Point Breeze said.

Mardhory Santos-Cepeda, the owner of Kouklet Brazilian Bakehouse, said she enjoys sharing her culture through food.

"For me, food is an expression of love and I feel that every time someone tries my food and they are happy, it just brings me a lot of joy," Santos-Cepeda said.

Birds fans flocked to watch parties in and outside of the city. CBS News Philadelphia was at Lincoln Financial Field in South Philly and St. Anastasia's Church in Newtown Square, Pa. where fans of all ages were bleeding green!

NFL fans are ecstatic that Eagles-Packers are playing in Brazil

While Eagles fans have waited all offseason for the Birds to get back and the season to start, some NFL fans in Brazil have waited an entire lifetime.

Fans told CBS News Philadelphia they were beyond hyped to see their favorite sport -- American football -- in their home country.

"I always thought that it was impossible to see a football game here in Brazil -- an NFL game. I always thought that it was a dream to watch an NFL game, but I would have to go to the United States to do it," said André Magalhães, an NFL fan who lives in Brazil. "And then, this happened! I'm so shocked. I still can't believe it. I saw the players arriving at the airport and I'm like 'Oh my god, it's real, it's happening.'"

You can watch the full fan interview in the video below.