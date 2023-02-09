Eagles fans flying to Arizona flood PHL in green merch

More Eagles fans are flocking to Phoenix ahead of Super Bowl Sunday

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – More Eagles fans are flocking to Phoenix for Super Bowl LVII is now just three days away. There was no shortage of people wearing Eagles green at the Philadelphia International Airport Thursday morning.

"Wear it all week so we know what time it is - Eagles time," Teddy Jackson, an Eagles fan wearing a green Eagles watch, said.

If you're headed to Phoenix from Philly, you better be ready to show out

"We got Dawkins in the bag, we got Hurts in the bag, we got Sanders in the bag, we got Kelce in the bag. I'm not gonna be there that long but just in case," Jackson said about the Jerseys in his luggage.

And Thursday, fans flying west for the Super Bowl turned Philadelphia International Airport into their runway.

"Eagles sneakers, we have our Super Bowl shirts already," an Eagles fan said. "This is actually the Eagles jacket from Minnesota when they were in the Super Bowl last time."

With less than three days to go, Philadelphians have some time to kill before the big game.

"We're gonna hang out in Scottsdale Old Town, drink, party with the rest of the Eagles fans and do it up," a fan said.

And for many, this isn't just a game, it means so much more.

"It's insane, five years ago, my dad passed away and they won the Super Bowl so I felt I needed to be out here for this game," another fan said.

"I know it'll bring tears to my eyes once again. So, you only get it every 20, 30 years. For us it's five, so that's great. Words can't explain it," a fan said.

There are a couple more flights scheduled to Arizona on Thursday.