Eagles fans celebrating after win over Vikings in home opener game

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Go Birds! Tuesday morning, Eagles fans are on cloud nine after Monday night's win against the Minnesota Vikings.

It's hard to draw it up any better if you're an Eagles fan. Jalen Hurts looked like an MVP candidate, the defense made big plays all night long and the party was on in South Philadelphia as fans celebrated a perfect 2-0 start to the season.

The party started hours before kickoff with an epic tailgate at the Linc.

It had been about nine months since fans had Eagles football to look forward to and they celebrated like it.

The grills were hot, the drinks were cold and energy levels were off the charts - and that was before the game even started.

Fans filled the Linc early and once the game got going, they made their voices heard often celebrating one big play after another and adding to the frustration felt by the Vikings players all night long.

CBS3 caught up some with very happy fans right after the game who can't help but feel really good about the team this year and some are even saying super bowl.

With that win, the Eagles are now one of only six teams who are still undefeated.

Up next, a trip to the nation's capital to take on Carson Wentz and the Washington Commanders next Sunday.