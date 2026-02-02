Eagles fan says StubHub ticket mix-up cost him $1,700 before refund

An Eagles fan says a ticket transfer mix-up left him without the $1,700 worth of seats he bought for an away game until the company reversed course and issued a refund.

Jason McDevitt, who lives in Swarthmore, Delaware County, purchased six tickets on StubHub for the team's December game against the Los Angeles Chargers. But when he tried to move the tickets to his Ticketmaster account, he said the system told him they'd already been claimed.

"It gave me an email," he explained. "And it said, 'Your tickets have been claimed already by another email,' which kind of started a hellacious process."

McDevitt contacted StubHub through the company's virtual customer chat. He shared screenshots showing he was initially told he qualified for the company's "Fan Protect Guarantee," which promises a refund or replacement if a seller fails to deliver.

Jason McDevitt CBS Philadelphia

But he says StubHub later reversed course, telling him the tickers had been successfully transferred to the email he provided when he completed the purchase.

"Just hours of going back and forth," McDevitt said. "It was just a nightmare, just a headache."

With time running out and a trip on the line, McDevitt contacted In Your Corner for help. When CBS News Philadelphia contacted both companies, Ticketmaster said in an emailed statement that it determined StubHub, "made an error and sent the tickets to the wrong account."

StubHub disagreed, saying in a statement that it "stands by the fact that the tickets were successfully transferred," and that the seller provided valid proof. Still, the company agreed to issue McDevitt a full refund, adding that it understood the buyer had been unable to access the tickets in his Ticketmaster account.

"I'm so glad I called you and you got the ball rolling," McDevitt said.

Despite the ordeal, McDevitt and his father still made it to the game. He bought replacement tickets — also through StubHub — and had no issues.

Tips for buying from resale sites

Consumers advocates recommend:

Using a credit card , which offers the strongest protections if you need to dispute a charge

which offers the strongest protections if you need to dispute a charge Keeping all emails, screenshots and receipts in case you need to prove you didn't receive the tickets

Buying directly from the official vendor when possible

Looking for help with a consumer issue? Click here to submit your complaint to In Your Corner.