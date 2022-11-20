Eagles-Colts: odds, best bets, prediction for Week 11

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Everything went wrong for the Eagles in their first loss of the season last week against the Washington Commanders on Monday Night Football. The defense couldn't get off the field or stop the run and the offense couldn't execute or sustain a drive.

But now, the Eagles will try to bounce back against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Week 11 on Sunday.

It will be Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni's first time heading back to Indianapolis since he worked as the team's offensive coordinator. Back when the schedule came out, it was set to be a game against his mentor, Frank Reich.

But Reich was fired and Jeff Saturday is now at the helm for the Colts as the interim head coach.

Here are my favorite bets and prediction for Eagles-Colts:

Eagles (-6.5, -110) at Colts (+6.5, -110)

Over/under: 45.5

Nov. 20 at 1 p.m. at Lucas Oil Stadium

A.J. Brown TD

A.J. Brown tweaked his ankle early in the game against the Commanders in Week 10, and he was never really himself after that play.

Brown was limited in practice for most of the week, but participated fully on Friday ahead of the matchup against Indianapolis. I expect Brown and the Eagles' passing attack to bounce back versus the Colts after a quiet week against Washington, which is why I like him to score at +121.

It'll be interesting to see how the Eagles' passing game will look without tight end Dallas Goedert, who's out at least four weeks with a shoulder injury.

Regardless, I expect Brown to be heavily involved and for Hurts to feed his favorite target.

Jonathan Taylor's rushing attempts

The Commanders' game plan against the Eagles was clear: run the ball as much as you can and keep the ball away from their explosive offense.

I expect the Colts to take a similar approach, especially with Jonathan Taylor in the backfield. I'm taking Taylor's over in rushing attempts at 19.5 (-117).

Taylor has went over that number in four of the seven games he's played this season.

This prop could be game script dependent. If the Eagles get ahead early, the Colts might not run the ball as much.

But ever since the Eagles lost Jordan Davis, their defense has gotten gashed, so expect Indianapolis to continue to feed Taylor so that he clears that number.

Same Game Parlay +675

Taylor over 19.5 rushing attempts

Brown TD

Brown over 5.5 receptions

For the same game parlay, we're going with the two props I have above and Brown's over in receptions at 5.5. I think he has a big day on Sunday against his former AFC South division rival.

Prediction

Eagles 24, Colts 17

I think there will be some growing pains in this game without Goedert on offense, but ultimately the Eagles will come away with a victory over the Colts in Sirianni's return to Indianapolis.

Brown and DeVonta Smith could be in big games in Goedert's absence.

Taylor will be the best running back the Eagles will play so far this season, so it'll be interesting to see how defense coordinator Jonathan Gannon game plans for the Salem, New Jersey, native, especially after getting gashed the last two weeks.

How much will newcomers Linval Joseph and Ndamukong Suh play? Time will tell, but the Eagles are desperate for help to stop the run.

If the Eagles are able to get ahead early and make Indianpolis play from behind, they should be able to sneak out of Lucas Oil Stadium with a win.

All odds are courtesy of Caesar's Sportsbook.