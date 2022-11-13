Eagles-Commanders: odds, best bets, prediction for MNF

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- After a mini bye week, the Eagles will host the Washington Commanders in Week 10 at Lincoln Financial Field on Monday Night Football.

For the second straight week, the Eagles are double-digit favorites. Philadelphia didn't cover against the Texans on Thursday Night Football, but they still handled business against a lesser opponent.

When the schedule was released, it looked like former Eagles franchise quarterback Carson Wentz was set to make his return to the Linc on Monday night. But, he's out with a finger injury, and Taylor Heinicke will get the start.

The Commanders are 2-1 in Heinicke's starts and are playing like a better team. But the Eagles will be a bigger challenge compared to their past three opponents as Jalen Hurts and company will look to improve to 9-0.

Here are my favorite bets and prediction for Eagles-Commanders:

Commanders (+11, -110) at Eagles (-11, -110)

Over/under: 43.5

Nov. 12 at 8:15 p.m. at Lincoln Financial Field

Jalen Hurts anytime TD

Last time these two teams played in Week 3, the Eagles' passing game shined.

Jalen Hurts tossed passing touchdowns to A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith and Dallas Goedert, but I like him to score on the ground in this Monday Night Football matchup.

Hurts' odds are simply too good to pass up for a guy who can score a touchdown or three any given day he's on the football field. He's listed at +170 to score – he's usually listed in the -110 to +110 range.

I thought Hurts would have a big night on the ground in his homecoming game to Houston, but that didn't pan out. He hasn't scored a rushing touchdown since Week 5 against the Arizona Cardinals.

Since Hurts took over as the starting quarterback late in the 2020 season, there's only been one four game stretch where he didn't score a rushing touchdown. If he doesn't on Monday night, it would match that -- Hurts is due for a trip to the end zone.

Dallas Goedert's receiving yards

When the Eagles traded Zach Ertz last season, it allowed Dallas Goedert to truly emerge.

But this year, Goedert has taken another step in his game, and the Eagles are utilizing his skillset effectively in their offense. He's become one of the best tight ends in football.

I love his receiving yards over at 48.5 against the Commanders. He's eclipsed that number in six of the Eagles' eight games this year.

One of the two times he didn't came against the Commanders in Week 3, but Eagles' backup tight end Grant Calcaterra caught a 40-yard pass that could've went Goedert's way. DeVonta Smith had a monster game, and A.J. Brown had himself a day as well.

The success of the Eagles' passing game should continue against the Commanders on Monday night, and look for Goedert to get more yards than he did in Week 3.

Same game parlay +750

Hurts TD

Goedert's receiving yards over at 48.5

Hurts under 0.5 interceptions

For a same game parlay, we're going with the two props I highlighted above and Hurts to not throw an interception. He's been one of the best quarterbacks in the league at taking care of the ball this season – only throwing two interceptions, including one that bounced off Kenny Gainwell's hands.

Plus, the Commanders are in the bottom four of the league this season with seven takeaways – three of those seven were interceptions.

Prediction

Eagles 28, Commanders 14

The Commanders have been playing better since Heinicke replaced Wentz, but I still think the Eagles win this game no problem.

Division games, especially the second time around, can be a little tighter, but the Eagles are much more talented across the board.

Hurts and the Eagles' passing attack dominated against the Commanders in Week 3, and we could see a repeat of that in prime time. Vikings wideout Justin Jefferson had 115 receiving yards and a touchdown last week on seven catches, so Brown and the rest of the Eagles skill position players could be in for a big day. Maybe the Batman cape will make another appearance? We'll see.

Chase Young, the Commanders' talented defensive end and former NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2020, is unlikely to play, which is a plus for the Eagles. Washington still has a talented defensive front without him, but him not suiting up benefits Philadelphia.

Speaking of defensive fronts, the Eagles' defense recorded nine sacks in Week 3 against Washington. Some of that had to do with Wentz's tendencies to hold onto the ball for too long, but Philadelphia had a lot of success against the Commanders' offensive line earlier this year.

The Eagles should cruise in this one and exit the Linc on Monday night with a perfect 9-0 record.

All odds are courtesy of Caesar's Sportsbook.