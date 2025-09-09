Watch CBS News
Don't worry, Tyson's new "Eagles Nuggets" are still made of chicken

By
Joe Brandt
Digital Content Producer, CBS Philadelphia
Joe Brandt has been a digital content producer for CBS News Philadelphia since 2022. He is a Temple University graduate and was born and raised in Pitman, NJ.
Joe Brandt

CBS Philadelphia

Tyson debuts new chicken nuggets shaped like the Philadelphia Eagles logo
Tyson debuts new chicken nuggets shaped like the Philadelphia Eagles logo 00:26

Did you serve chicken nuggets at your Super Bowl LIX party and find they were a little...regularly shaped? A new product from Tyson will be more aesthetically pleasing for Birds fans who want to have chicken nuggets and watch the game: "Eagles nuggets" shaped like the team logo.

Tyson Foods is launching three new nuggets themed after three different NFL teams, and the Eagles were lucky enough to be part of the lucky 9%.

In a news release, Tyson says the new "Eagles nuggets" are fully cooked breaded white meat chicken.

tyson-philadelphia-eagles-nuggets.jpg
Tyson Foods

Also selected for the new product were the Denver Broncos — Broncos-logo shaped chicken nuggets — and the Green Bay Packers, which feature the addition of cheese for those Wisconsin cheeseheads.

Tyson previously launched (Lonestar-shaped) Dallas Cowboys and (arrowhead shaped) Kansas City Chiefs themed nuggets.

Shoppers in the Philly area report they've found the Eagles nuggets in the frozen section at local grocery chains including Giant and ShopRite. In one video with a visible price, Giant was selling the 4-pound bag of Eagles chicken nuggets for the price of $13.99.

