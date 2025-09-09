Don't worry, Tyson's new "Eagles Nuggets" are still made of chicken

Tyson debuts new chicken nuggets shaped like the Philadelphia Eagles logo

Did you serve chicken nuggets at your Super Bowl LIX party and find they were a little...regularly shaped? A new product from Tyson will be more aesthetically pleasing for Birds fans who want to have chicken nuggets and watch the game: "Eagles nuggets" shaped like the team logo.

Tyson Foods is launching three new nuggets themed after three different NFL teams, and the Eagles were lucky enough to be part of the lucky 9%.

In a news release, Tyson says the new "Eagles nuggets" are fully cooked breaded white meat chicken.

Tyson Foods

Also selected for the new product were the Denver Broncos — Broncos-logo shaped chicken nuggets — and the Green Bay Packers, which feature the addition of cheese for those Wisconsin cheeseheads.

Tyson previously launched (Lonestar-shaped) Dallas Cowboys and (arrowhead shaped) Kansas City Chiefs themed nuggets.

Shoppers in the Philly area report they've found the Eagles nuggets in the frozen section at local grocery chains including Giant and ShopRite. In one video with a visible price, Giant was selling the 4-pound bag of Eagles chicken nuggets for the price of $13.99.