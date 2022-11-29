Eagles' C.J. Gardner-Johnson out indefinitely after kidney injury: report

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A big loss for the Eagles' defense. According to a report, Eagles safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson is out indefinitely after suffering a lacerated kidney during Sunday night's 40-33 win over the Packers.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero tweeted the update on Gardner-Johnson's injury Tuesday morning.

#Eagles safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson is out indefinitely after suffering a lacerated kidney in Sunday night’s win over the #Packers, per sources.



It’s a non-surgical injury. Testing is ongoing, so timetable still TBD, but it is not expected to be season-ending. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 29, 2022

The injury is reportedly non-surgical and is not expected to be season-ending, but there is no timetable for his return.

"#Eagles safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson is out indefinitely after suffering a lacerated kidney in Sunday night's win over the #Packers, per sources. It's a non-surgical injury. Testing is ongoing, so timetable still TBD, but it is not expected to be season-ending," Pelissero tweeted.

The Birds became the NFL's first 10-win team on Sunday, and Jalen Hurts had one of the best games of his young NFL career and strengthened his MVP case. Read more on the Eagles' win by the numbers here.