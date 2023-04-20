6th Annual Eagles Autism Challenge to be held in May

6th Annual Eagles Autism Challenge to take place in May

6th Annual Eagles Autism Challenge to take place in May

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Eagles are gearing up for one of their signature events. The 6th annual Eagles Autism Challenge will bring together thousands of fans, along with Eagles players, coaches and staff to help raise money for autism research and care programs.

The challenge is a one-day bike ride and family-friendly 5K run/walk that begins and ends at Lincoln Financial Field.

For those who want to fundraise but are unable to ride, run, or walk on event day, there is a virtual participant option.

The Eagles Autism Challenge will be held Saturday, May 20 at Lincoln Financial Field.

A kickoff party was held in Radnor on Wednesday.

If you would like to find out more information on how to participate, head to EaglesAutismChallenge.org.