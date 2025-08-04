A Philadelphia scientist is using her expertise in the skin care industry to make an impact

Meet the Philadelphia scientist who is shaking up the beauty industry

Meet the Philadelphia scientist who is shaking up the beauty industry

Meet the Philadelphia scientist who is shaking up the beauty industry

From the lab straight to Philadelphia's Point Breeze community market, for Marquita Robinson Garcia, being immersed in the community is part of her brand.

Her mantra: educate, inform, empower and create.

"I literally call myself a mad scientist gone good, and I think that that just makes it fun. It makes science fun," Robinson Garcia said.

She started her company, DVINITI Skin Care, about seven years ago. The mission is to use her knowledge from her time as a trained cosmetic chemist working for major beauty brands.

"Sometimes, some of the things that we were using or the stuff that I was formulating with wasn't always as safe or high quality as I would like them to be," she said.

So, she started her own line, using all-natural products. "It's not just natural, it's edible," she explained.

In the DVINITI lab in Center City, clients get a personalized experience.

"DVINITI stands out because we allow folks to come in and create their own product. Ingredient by ingredient," Robinson Garcia said.

As Robinson Garcia's business flourishes, her family has grown as well. She is a busy mom of four and an example to her little ones and aspiring scientists.

"For other young girls who want to get into science and learn more about the technical terms and just feel welcome in the scientific community, that has been a blessing," said Robinson Garcia.

DVINITI, she said, is a reminder that all of us have a divine spark that should be pampered and celebrated.