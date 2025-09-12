Trying to find happiness in Philadelphia? A Drexel University lab has already done the work for you

Here are the 28 happiest places in Philly, according to Drexel University's Happiness Map

The pursuit of happiness is a common quest among people. What makes people happy can be anything from love and friendship to food, flowers or art.

But if you've ever wondered where the happiest places in Philly are, Drexel University's Happiness Lab has already done the research for you.

The Happiness Lab compiled the top 28 happiest places in Philadelphia, according to the 243 Drexel University psychology students who created the map.

"Part of happiness is exploring, is to find happiness," said Eric Zillmer, director of Drexel's Happiness Lab, a place where he studies the meaning and science behind joy.

"Happiness can be closer than you think," Zillmer said.

The Philadelphia Museum of Art, Philadelphia Zoo and Rittenhouse Square are all on the list.

"Seeing all the pretty flowers and plants and this gorgeous weather makes me happy," one person told CBS News Philadelphia on what makes them happiest.

"What makes me happy is soaking in the sun," another person told CBS News Philadelphia.

Professor Zillmer said, after health and safety, nature is a primary component of happiness

"People who are the most happiest in the world, they're physically active," he said. "Being outside is gold, actually, it's worth more than gold."

As for love?

"Well, love is a big part of happiness," Zillmer said. "Everybody wants to be connected, everybody wants to be in love, everybody wants to have a friend."

But what about money and power?

"So money is important in terms of creating a space where you could be happy," Zillmer said, "but you can't buy friendship."

He said happy people are socially connected.

Drexel's Happiness Map also includes some obscure places, including the Cat Park in Powelton Village and the wooden steps that connect Front and Water Streets, created by William Penn, the founder of Philadelphia.

"You can feel connected to something bigger," Zillmer said.

Connections are big in our City of Brotherly Love and Sisterly Affection, which is filled with many happy places.

"A lot of things need fixing in Philly, but there's a lot of good things here," Zillmer said.