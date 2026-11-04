Drexel University pauses student events after hazing, sexual misconduct allegations at 2 fraternities

Drexel University is putting a pause on student organizations' events that involve alcohol or inducting new members after allegations of hazing and sexual misconduct shut down two fraternity chapters this week.

On Tuesday, the Philadelphia school announced interim suspensions for Pi Kappa Phi and Lambda Chi Alpha after reports of potential sexual misconduct and hazing.

"We recognize the concerns this may raise among members of our community and want to reassure you that we take these reports very seriously. We are committed to ensuring that they are thoroughly reviewed and appropriately addressed," reads a letter from Drexel President Antonio Merlo and Senior Vice President Subir Sahu.

Drexel says it is instituting a temporary pause on events from all undergraduate student organizations that involve alcohol or induct new members. The pause will impact fraternities and sororities, but is not limited to just those organizations.

There's no word on when the temporary ban will end.

Reports about the two fraternities remain under investigation.

Drexel says anyone with information on potential misconduct can contact police, the university's compliance hotline or the student conduct office.