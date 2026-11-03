2 Drexel University fraternities placed on interim suspension over sexual misconduct, hazing allegations

Drexel University has placed two fraternities under interim suspension following reports of potential sexual misconduct and hazing, the school said.

The university is investigating reports involving Pi Kappa Phi and Lambda Chi Alpha in coordination with Drexel's Student Conduct, Office of Civil Rights Compliance and campus police, according to a university statement.

While under interim suspension, the fraternities are barred from participating in activities, including new member activities and events involving alcohol.

In a statement, Drexel said it is committed to maintaining a safe learning environment for all students and does not tolerate sexual misconduct or hazing.

Both fraternities have houses on the 3400 block of Powelton Avenue in University City.

The allegations remain under investigation.