Drexel Hill Little League honors Jackie Robinson at Delaware County ballpark

Drexel Hill Little League players honored Jackie Robinson, the trailblazing sports icon who changed baseball as we know it today.

Little league players stood united for a special ceremony at the Dermond Recreation Area Park in Delaware County to honor the legacy of Jackie Robinson and the Negro Leagues.

"These kids are out here learning not just about Jackie, but the Philadelphia Stars, the Hilldale Club, Birmingham Black Barrons, Indianapolis Clowns. These people walked so these kids can run," said Drexel Hill Little League Board Member Nicholas Hoyt.

Robinson was the first African American to play Major League Baseball.

The ceremony mirrored the MLB's tribute, in which players, coaches and umpires wear the iconic No. 42 every April 15.

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For Chris Baur and his son Henry, this night highlighted the importance of diversity.

"You have to see all of the diversity around you and this is the perfect way and also through the game of baseball which I love," Chris Baur said.

"Learned that Jackie Robinson Day is not just a ceremony to celebrate Jackie Robinson, it's celebrating the color barrier and how that being broken opened up a future," Henry Baur said.

Drexel Hill Little League says this night every year teaches the kids to overcome adversity, be a team player, and most of all enjoy themselves, because that's what the game of baseball is all about.

"They get to learn the history of baseball, walk and learn about the pioneers that are responsible for them playing the game and have fun," Ed Brown, the Mayor of Upper Darby, said.

Next month is their "League of their Own Night" to honor the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League.