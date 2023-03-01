Ex-Georgia football star Jalen Carter was racing in deadly crash that killed teammate and staffer, arrest warrants allege

University of Georgia football player and staff member killed in crash following victory parade

Police have issued arrest warrants for Jalen Carter, the former football star at the University of Georgia and top NFL prospect who is now being charged for his alleged involvement in a deadly car crash that left two people dead in January.

Carter, 21, faces charges for reckless driving and racing, the Athens-Clarke County Police Department announced on Wednesday. He is accused in connection with an accident, initially characterized as a single-vehicle crash near the university campus on Jan. 15, which killed fellow Georgia football player Devin Willock and team staff member Chandler LeCroy.

