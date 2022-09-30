Dr. Audrey Evans, founder of Ronald McDonald House, dies at 97

Dr. Audrey Evans, co-founder of Ronald McDonald House, dies at 97

Dr. Audrey Evans, co-founder of Ronald McDonald House, dies at 97

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The founder of the first Ronald McDonald House has died. Dr. Audrey Evans was a pioneer in the field of pediatric oncology.

She passed away Thursday at the age of 97.

The Philadelphia house, created in 1974, became a model for more than 375 houses in 45 countries.

CBS3 is proud to be a Ronald McDonald House charities partner.