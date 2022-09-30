Watch CBS News
Dr. Audrey Evans, co-founder of Ronald McDonald House, dies at 97

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The founder of the first Ronald McDonald House has died. Dr. Audrey Evans was a pioneer in the field of pediatric oncology.

She passed away Thursday at the age of 97.

The Philadelphia house, created in 1974, became a model for more than 375 houses in 45 countries. 

