Shuttered Montgomery County hotel opens for liquidation sale, drawing bargain hunters

A former hotel in Montgomery County is welcoming visitors one last time, but instead of checking in, people are shopping.

The doors have reopened at the former DoubleTree in Plymouth Meeting for a public liquidation sale, where nearly everything inside the seven-story building is up for grabs.

Dozens of bargain hunters stopped by on the first day of the sale Thursday, browsing items from the hotel's 250 guest rooms and common areas.

Bob Liu from King of Prussia said he's looking to furnish his home.

"Currently living in King of Prussia, but I'm moving to a new place in Bryn Mawr, which is why I'm here, because this is the perfect timing," Liu said.



The hotel closed last fall, and now its contents are being sold off at a discount. Chairs are $65, couches are $99 and luggage carts are $350. There are also forks, tables, chandeliers and sinks.

"The price is absolutely right," Andre Johnson from Philadelphia said. "You cannot beat these deals."

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The hotel's banquet and event spaces are also being emptied, offering items like chafing dishes for $150, a floor cleaner for $1,500 and a heavy-duty vacuum listed at $2,500.

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Organizers said the sale is attracting a wide range of buyers.

"We have other hotels, restaurants, people looking to refurnish their businesses, and also the general public comes out," said Nicole Kabealo, project manager for International Content Liquidations.

Smaller items are also available at bargain prices, including forks for 10 cents, luggage racks for $8, drink dispensers for $10 and lamps for $10. Shoppers can also find mini refrigerators and even Christmas decorations.

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"I bought a TV and this mirror, and I'll probably be back," Liu said.

The sale is expected to last several weeks. It continues daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sundays from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. Admission ends at 4:30 p.m., and the property must be vacated by 5 p.m.