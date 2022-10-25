Double shooting in Kensington leaves man, woman hospitalized
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A double shooting happened in Kensington Monday night. More than a dozen evidence markers filled the scene at Clearfield and F Streets.
Police say a man and a woman were shot around 11 p.m. Monday.
They were taken to the hospital.
Their condition is unknown.
There's no word on a motive and no arrests in the case, at this time.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.