Crime

Double shooting in Kensington leaves man, woman hospitalized

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A double shooting happened in Kensington Monday night. More than a dozen evidence markers filled the scene at Clearfield and F Streets.

Police say a man and a woman were shot around 11 p.m. Monday.

They were taken to the hospital.

Their condition is unknown.

There's no word on a motive and no arrests in the case, at this time.

First published on October 25, 2022 / 5:26 AM

