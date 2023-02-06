Dorney Park holding week-long hiring event in Allentown

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- It may only be February, but Dorney Park in Allentown is already gearing up for its 140th season in May.

The park is looking to fill 2,000 season positions. A week-long hiring event starts next Saturday, Feb. 18.

Positions available include ride operators, lifeguards and security, among many other roles.

The amusement park is also planning to fill several full-time positions with competitive wages, incredible perks and benefits for mechanics.