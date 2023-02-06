Watch CBS News
Dorney Park holding week-long hiring event in Allentown

By CBS3 Staff

CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- It may only be February, but Dorney Park in Allentown is already gearing up for its 140th season in May. 

The park is looking to fill 2,000 season positions. A week-long hiring event starts next Saturday, Feb. 18. 

Positions available include ride operators, lifeguards and security, among many other roles. 

The amusement park is also planning to fill several full-time positions with competitive wages, incredible perks and benefits for mechanics. 

CBS3 Staff
The CBS3 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on February 6, 2023 / 8:33 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

