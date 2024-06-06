Dolly Parton developing Broadway musical based on her life story

Dolly Parton is bringing her life story to the Broadway stage, the country legend announced on social media Thursday.

"I've been writing my life story as a Broadway musical for several years and I'm proud to announce we are finally developing 'Hello, I'm Dolly - An Original Musical' for the Broadway stage," Parton said. Inspired by her life and career, "Hello, I'm Dolly" will come to Broadway in 2026 with music and lyrics by Parton, a statement on the show's website said.

Although the icon has been in the public eye for decades, this will be the first musical produced about her life. The singer announced during the CMA Fest in Nashville that the show will have "many original songs" and that she's included all the fan favorites in the score. "You'll laugh, you'll cry, you'll clap, you'll stomp, it truly is a Grand Ol' Opera. Pun and fun intended. Don't miss it," Parton said.

Dolly Parton at CMA Fest in Nashville on June 6, 2024. Getty Images

Parton, 78, shows no signs of slowing down. Last year she garnered three new Guinness World Records for her musical achievements, bringing her total to 10 world records. Her awards include the record for the longest span of No.1 hits for a female artist on the U.S. Top Country Albums chart, covering more than 43 years, and most studio albums released by a female country singer.

Last fall, she released her first-ever rock 'n' roll album, "Rockstar," which features nine original tracks. Around the same time, she also released a book focusing on her flamboyant fashion, "Behind the Seams: My Life in Rhinestones."