Dollar Tree employee in Philadelphia stabbed while trying to break up argument, police say

By
Tom Dougherty
Digital Content Producer, CBS Philadelphia
A Dollar Tree employee was stabbed while trying to break up an argument between two women Thursday in Kensington, Philadelphia police said.

The stabbing happened at the store located on Frankford Avenue, near Allegheny Avenue, Philadelphia police Inspector DF Pace said.

Pace said the employee was attempting to resolve an argument between two women when he was stabbed in the neck.

The victim was rushed to a local hospital in stable condition, Pace said.

The two women were taken into custody. There's no word on charges.

The investigation is ongoing.

