44 dogs rescued from home in deplorable conditions in Delaware County, Pennsylvania

Forty-four dogs were rescued from a home in Delaware County. They are now in the care of the Brandywine Valley SPCA.

CBS News Philadelphia met some of them Tuesday night.

They were all cuddled up on one another, and their little faces were hard to resist. Each one is named after a flower.

"And we're hoping they'll all put down roots in their new home and bloom into their full potential," Sara Smith, of the Brandywine Valley SPCA, said.

The dogs, including newborn puppies, were pulled to safety by the Brandywine Valley SPCA rescue team. They were found in deplorable, unsanitary conditions. The pictures of the home are unimaginable.

"I don't think anybody realized what they were walking into whenever we got in there," Smith said.

Smith said every dog needs everything from grooming, basic wellness, food, medicine and surgeries.

"The dogs have not been outside in who knows how long, so everything that you can imagine was in the home," she said. "It was filthy. Every dog was caked in filth."

Smith said they are friendly, good with other dogs and most of all resistant. She added they are doing their best to get each and every one the care they need.

"We welcome 75-80 animals a day across all of our locations in Pennsylvania, Delaware and New Jersey and D.C., and this is 44 in one day at one location," Smith said. "So, it's a lot for us to take in. It's a lot for our staff to be caring for."

Smith said the local animals are counting on the community and that they're looking for any foster, financial or adopting help.

"We're just so grateful to be able to answer the call like this and say yes, and come and be there and pull these animals to safety and give them a brighter future," she said.