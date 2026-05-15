Watch CBS News
Local News

2 children injured in dog attack in Philadelphia's Kensington neighborhood, police say

By
Tom Ignudo
Digital Content Producer, CBS Philadelphia
Tom Ignudo is a digital content producer at CBS Philadelphia. Before he joined CBS Philadelphia in 2021, Tom covered high school and college sports for the Philadelphia Inquirer. He covers breaking news, sports and more.
Read Full Bio
Tom Ignudo

/ CBS Philadelphia

Add CBS News on Google

A brother and sister were injured after being attacked by a dog in Philadelphia's Kensington section Thursday, police said.

It happened on the 3800 block of Water Street just after 7 p.m., according to police.

Police said a 3-year-old boy and a 12-year-old girl were outside playing with their mother when a neighbor's dog got outside the house and attacked them.

The 12-year-old was bitten in the face, according to police. The siblings were both taken to the hospital with significant injuries but were expected to survive, police said.

Animal Control responded to the home to take the dog into custody.

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue