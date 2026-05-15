2 children injured in dog attack in Philadelphia's Kensington neighborhood, police say

A brother and sister were injured after being attacked by a dog in Philadelphia's Kensington section Thursday, police said.

It happened on the 3800 block of Water Street just after 7 p.m., according to police.

Police said a 3-year-old boy and a 12-year-old girl were outside playing with their mother when a neighbor's dog got outside the house and attacked them.

The 12-year-old was bitten in the face, according to police. The siblings were both taken to the hospital with significant injuries but were expected to survive, police said.

Animal Control responded to the home to take the dog into custody.