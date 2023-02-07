Doctor explains the highs and lows of Eagles games impacting fans' hearts

How do the highs and lows of Eagles games impact fans? Doctor explains

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The excitement is building for the Eagles' nation with hearts racing, literally. Research shows rooting for a sports team can be a workout for your heart.

The highs and lows of a game have a physical impact on most fans, especially Eagles fans.

"It was so much fun the energy was amazing," Sue Delfio said.

Delfio was among the enthralled Eagles fans to see the team clinch the NFC championship at Lincoln Financial Field.

"There was a lot of jumping up and down and screaming," Delfio said.

Delfio, who's a nurse at AtlantiCare, always wears her Fitbit which among other things measures heart rate.

"It's showing my heart rate went up dramatically," Delfio said.

A printout of her heart rate during that game shows a lot of red peaks. Her heart was racing.

"I was surprised to see that," Delfio said. "That tells me I was getting a good work out there's probably spots here where I was a little too high."

This is her heart rate on a regular day.

"I think pretty dramatic difference yeah," Delfio said. "The energy was electric? It was amazing."

Doctors say when you experience physically or mentally stressful situations, the adrenal glands release hormones that increase blood pressure and heart rate.

"Excitement in general can make your heart beat faster than could be positive excitement or negative excitement," Dr. Haitham R. Dib said. "It could be joy or getting mad or angry when your team is losing."

Dr. Dib, a cardiologist with AtlantiCare in Galloway, New Jersey, says people with heart disease should be careful cheering for the Eagles.

"It is possible that severe tachycardia or a very fast heartbeat can trigger ischemia or a heart attack," Dr. Dib said.

He says adding alcohol and heavy food can increase the risk. Both Sue and Dr. Dib are diehard Eagles fans beyond excited about the upcoming Super Bowl.

"I can tell you all Eagles fans will have fast heartbeat during the game," Dr. Dib said.

The doctor will be in Arizona and the nurse will be at a Super Bowl party.

It's just one more game of racing hearts for Eagles fans.