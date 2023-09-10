Watch CBS News
1 dead, 1 hospitalized after car strikes another car, then residence

PHILAEDLPHIA (CBS) -- One man is dead, while another was taken to the hospital after a car accident occurred involving two vehicles and a house, according to police. 

The Philadelphia Fire Department was dispatched for an accident involving two vehicles at around 7:31 p.m. 

Medics were on the scene at Kingsessing Ave and 47th Street. 

Police say a man was traveling at a high speed and lost control of his car. After losing control, he struck a parked vehicle and then a residential property. 

The driver was pronounced dead on the scene by medics just before 8 p.m. 

The passenger was transported to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center and placed in stable condition, police said.

There was minor structural damage to the residence according to Philadelphia License and Inspection. 

The Crash Investigation Division is investigating. 

