Penn students find themselves in the "heart of it" at Democratic National Convention

CHICAGO (CBS) — A group of University of Pennsylvania students is watching some of the biggest political moments this week from inside the United Center at the 2024 Democratic National Convention.

The DNC will end Thursday night with Vice President Kamala Harris officially accepting the party's presidential nomination. This week has been filled with countless speeches, appearances and performances. Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro spoke Wednesday night, criticizing former President Donald Trump and calling the Democrats the "part of real freedom."

More is on the schedule for Day 4. Harris will accept the party's nomination for president, while several speakers, including Pennsylvania Sen. Bob Casey, who's seeking his fourth term in office, are scheduled to address delegates.

CBS News Philadelphia

"To see this all live and to be here as history is unfolding in a pretty historic convention season is a dream," Penn student Isabel Engel said.

It's a dream that's taken eight years to become a reality.

These Penn students are the first group from the university to attend a political convention since 2016 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"To be here after so much time, I think we're all really excited to be back in the heart of it," Engel said. "But I think we also all feel the energy of everyone else being at a convention."

The trip is all part of Penn's "Convention, Debates and Campaigns" course at its Annenberg School for Communication. The course is offered during every presidential election year and is taught by David Eisenhower, the grandson of President Dwight D. Eisenhower, and Marjorie Margolies, a former U.S. representative.

The class allows students like Bella Corman to watch the country's political process on the main stage.

"Especially for our generation, getting to see a convention and the style that it runs in our democratic process essentially, it's so monumental for the rest of our democracy to exist," Corman said.

Bella Corman

When the 13 students aren't at the convention, they're busy at events with the Pennsylvania delegation or partaking in various panels with politicians.

"We're meeting with politicians and we're going to the convention at night and just soaking it all in," Engel said. "And we're writing a paper and producing content on social media."

The opportunity comes at no extra cost for the students. Some also had the chance to attend the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee last month.

"Now, getting to experience both of them has been an experience of a lifetime," Corman said. "We're hearing both sides and that is the best part."

Their attendance in the stands is getting noticed by prominent politicians like U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, a former Penn professor. Warren is scheduled to speak on Day 4 of the DNC.

"That makes this an exciting moment," Warren said, "and I'm so glad that Pennsylvania has students there."

"The fact that Sen. Warren recognizes this and how extraordinary this is, is exactly what I love to hear," Corman said. "All the hard work has paid off then."