Watch CBS News
Local News

Police: "Distasteful" flyers passed out in Wyndmoor

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

Springfield Township police seek info about "distasteful" flyers
Springfield Township police seek info about "distasteful" flyers 00:34

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) -- Police in Springfield Township are searching for information about what they call "distasteful" flyers being distributed directly to people's homes in Wyndmoor.

The flyers feature a call to action urging White men specifically to "stand up." 

The flyer also contains a link to a "White Lives Matter" group on the messaging app Telegram. 

Springfield Township police say that although the act is not criminal, they are asking anyone with information about who may have passed the flyers out to contact them.

CBS3 Staff
kyw-cbs-philly.jpg

The CBS3 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on January 24, 2023 / 8:48 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.