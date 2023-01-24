Police: "Distasteful" flyers passed out in Wyndmoor

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) -- Police in Springfield Township are searching for information about what they call "distasteful" flyers being distributed directly to people's homes in Wyndmoor.

The flyers feature a call to action urging White men specifically to "stand up."

The flyer also contains a link to a "White Lives Matter" group on the messaging app Telegram.

Springfield Township police say that although the act is not criminal, they are asking anyone with information about who may have passed the flyers out to contact them.