Here's why Philadelphia bar Dirty Frank's is upping its minimum age for entry to 25

A beloved Center City dive bar is raising its minimum age requirement in an effort to crack down on underage drinking and disruptive behavior.

Dirty Frank's, located at 13th and Pine streets, recently increased its minimum age for entry from 21 to 25. Owner Jody Sweitzer said the change comes after a surge in younger patrons using increasingly sophisticated fake IDs.

The final straw came about two weeks ago, when the bar's doorman confiscated a fake ID featuring the face of Benjamin Franklin — complete with a fictional home address on Market Street. Sweitzer said the ID was nearly impossible to detect with traditional methods.

"This was the key," she said. "It scans, the UV light works."

Jody Sweitzer, owner of Dirty Frank's, holds a confiscated fake Pennsylvania ID featuring Benjamin Franklin. CBS News Philadelphia

Sweitzer said she had already noticed a rise in unruly behavior tied to a younger crowd, including patrons bringing in outside alcohol, vaping inside the bar and disregarding basic rules.

"These are not 21-year-olds," Sweitzer said. "They don't want to be in a bar. They just want to be obnoxious."

Since the new rule went into effect, some patrons say the atmosphere has noticeably improved.

Elijah Calhoun, 25, said the bar had previously become overcrowded and chaotic.

"I've come in here and the aisles are packed full with people," Calhoun said. "People are bumping into each other. They don't really know how to act. Twenty-five, it's a number for sure, but I believe it was needed."

Not everyone agrees. Ryan Cooperman, 24, said he feels unfairly excluded.

"I've been there before. I've never caused a fuss. I've never caused a problem," Cooperman said. "My ID is real."

Cooperman likened the policy to a step backward in time.

"It's like the Prohibition era," he said. "What's going on? We're banning people who are above age to go to the bar?"

Sweitzer said she has seen the same fake IDs for sale online for about $100 and is in the process of purchasing a more advanced scanner capable of detecting them.

Until then, the bar plans to stick with its new house rule.