Dino-mite Summer at Academy of Natural Sciences in Philadelphia brings the outside world inside

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — At the Academy of Natural Sciences, they're bringing a bit of the outside world inside.

"You can learn something as well as get out of the heat and have fun," Ryan Lizardi, who brought his 8-year-old daughter to the museum, said.

There are countless massive dinosaur fossils on display, and kids get the chance to experience hands-on interactive exhibits like "The Big Dig."

"I was trying to find like connections for where the bones connect," 8-year-old Lilith said.

It's all part of the museum's Dino-mite Summer.

"Somebody who comes to the academy will find a spark," manager of mediated experiences Mary Bailey said. "Something that maybe they didn't know before. Maybe something they knew but they get to actually talk to a scientist about."

It's not just prehistoric animals on display. Children can get an up-close look at lizards and snakes at the "Under the Canopy" exhibit.

But it's Ollie the leopard tortoise who always draws in a crowd during snack time.

"One of her favorites are strawberries," animal program coordinator Stephenie Koniers said. "She's one of our animal ambassadors and she's been with us since the early 90s. She was an unwanted pet. So, we took her in and rehomed her."

Whether it's getting close to an animal or taking a look at the past, for families like the Lizardis, it's all part of making new memories this summer.

"She showed an interest in this subject about a month ago and so we decided, when you see that spark of inspiration, to pursue it," Lizardi said.

The Dino-mite Summer programming runs until September.