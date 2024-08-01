Watch CBS News
Pennsylvania State Police investigating after possible shot fired during "Ding Dong Ditch" in Northampton County

By Tom Ignudo

/ CBS Philadelphia

UPPER MOUNT BETHEL TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) -- Pennsylvania State Police are investigating after a shot was fired while juveniles "Ding Dong Ditched" a house in Upper Mount Bethel Township, Northampton County, on Tuesday. 

State police said at about 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday, troopers were called to Summerfield Drive in Upper Mount Bethel Township for a juveniles "Ding Dong Ditching" a house. 

The next morning on Wednesday, state police said they received information that a firearm was discharged during the same time as the "Ding Dong Ditch" incident. 

State police said there's no danger to the public and no injuries were reported. 

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Pennsylvania State Police. 

