Dine Latino Restaurant Week begins in Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - Dine Latino Restaurant Week is happening right now in Philadelphia and 20 restaurants are participating.
When visiting the Latino-owned spots, you will receive a complimentary appetizer or dessert with the purchase of two dinner entrees.
Dine Latino Restaurant Week runs through Friday, April 7. Get those reservations booked and enjoy some delicious food!
You can check out the full list of participating restaurants here.
