Philadelphia officer shot in Kensington wounded by "friendly fire": police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A Philadelphia police officer who was shot in the hand in Kensington last week was hit by "friendly fire," authorities said Monday.

The incident ended with an armed suspect, identified as Dimitri Klimov, shot and killed by police on the 2800 block of Ruth Street last Wednesday, May 31.

Police said the incident unfolded just after 7:15 p.m. when Thomas Ditro and his partner were operating the area of the 1800 block of Hart Lane in a marked patrol car when they heard gunshots.

Ditro and his partner saw people running from the 1800 block of Hart Lane, police said.

Sgt. Michael Spicer was told by a witness the gunshots came from the 2800 block of Ruth Street, according to police.

Authorities said they found fired cartridge casings outside the steps of the home, and they forced entry into the property to look for possible shooting victims, police said.

Spicer, Ditro, Officer Tylor Cespedes and an unidentified officer cleared the first and second floors and escorted three people from the residence, according to police.

Police said the four officers entered the basement and found Klimov hiding in a crawlspace in the back of the basement.

Authorities said Klimov was ordered by police to show his hands and exit the crawlspace. But Klimov, who also had a rock in his hand, refused orders, police said.

Authorities said the unidentified officer drew his taser at Klimov. He grabbed the taser as the officer used it, police said.

As Klimov was in the crawlspace, Ditro alerted his fellow officers that he was armed, according to police. Dtrio, Spicer and Cespedes all fired their weapons at Klimov, and then the unidentified officer fell to the ground and said he was shot.

The officer was later treated and released at Temple University Hospital after suffering a gunshot wound to the hand. Police believe the officer was hit by friendly fire.

Police said Klimov did not fire his weapon inside the home.

After waiting for SWAT to arrive on the scene, officers were able to remove Klimov's gun. He was eventually pronounced dead inside the home due to gunshot wounds to the chest, according to police.

Police said Klimov was having an argument and fight with men on the 2800 block of Ruth Street before the incident. He went to grab his gun, walked outside the home and fired two shots, according to police.

Klimov ran back into the basement with his weapon after firing outside, and police eventually entered the home.

Spicer, Ditro and Cespedes were all placed on administrative duty pending the outcome of the investigation.