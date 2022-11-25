Family, friends hit Dilworth Park to enjoy Thanksgiving night

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Thanksgiving 2022 is in fact wrapping up. After dinner was done, many decided to head to Center City to enjoy a gorgeous, mild November evening.

For many on Thursday, their turkey dinner was just the appetizer for their Thanksgiving day.

"We just wanted to have fun outside to celebrate Thanksgiving," Ethan Marty said.

After the turkey has been carved, many ventured out to enjoy the mild Thanksgiving day weather and burn off some of those calories by lacing up their skates inside Dilworth Park.

"I'm with my friends and their kids were just going to ice skate a bit just got done with dinner," Derek Bull said.

Rose Jackson hosted dinner for her friends and says she's been looking forward to getting off her feet and toasting to the season.

"We got him the hot chocolate and we have the candy ginger bourbon, so we have some adult drinks,"Jackson said.

"We come every year, it's a huge tradition," Nick Rhyde said.

Rhyde's family comes to the city every year for his daughter's dance competition and says it's their way of welcoming in the holiday season.

"A lot of people start decorating and Christmas radio," a young girl said.

And while 11-year-old Marty may be a novice on ice, he's an old pro at taking in all the sights and feels of the season.

"It's starting to feel like the holidays because it's cold and all the decorations and the light, it made me get the jolly spirit," Marty said.

And whether you opted for the ice or an iced drink, all that's left to say is: "Happy Thanksgiving!"

Just in case you were counting, Christmas is 31 days from Thursday.