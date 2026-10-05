Philadelphia police seek suspects who pistol-whipped Brewerytown store owner, stole $7K

Philadelphia police are asking for the public's help identifying suspects involved in a Brewerytown armed robbery last week that left the store owner injured.

Police released surveillance video Monday from inside Diaz Grocery, located near Jefferson and North 29th street, hoping to identify the men accused of taking thousands of dollars last Tuesday, Sept. 29.

A family member of the victim told CBS News Philadelphia they don't recognize the suspects wanted.

"It was traumatizing," said Marianny, whose identity CBS News Philadelphia is hiding over safety concerns. "I'm not going to lie."

Emotions remain high nearly a week after Marianny's uncle was pistol-whipped during the armed robbery at his corner store.

"It was bad because I saw my uncle bleeding," Marianny said. "All his face was full of blood. … I came in right after that happened. They called me, and they told me, 'Oh, they robbed the store,' and I came here, and I called the police."

She said her uncle and his daughter were dragged to the back of the store by two armed masked men. They allegedly demanded the combination to a safe.

Philadelphia Police Department

Investigators said a third person waited outside as a lookout. Police said the suspects got away with $7,000 in cash, a key and a phone.

"My cousin didn't know the password," Marianny said. "And when they asked her, they were hitting my uncle. And every time she didn't tell him the password, they hit him, hit him."

Police are asking the community to look at the backpacks the alleged robbers had with them. One had a Sprayground backpack and wore a KMLS hooded sweatshirt. The other had a black-and-white Spider-Man backpack. Both were armed with handguns.

"Please help us because we're just working," Marianny said. "We're trying to get support, a place to get food for our family."

Detectives said the incident appears to be targeted. They haven't received any tips since releasing the video. If you know the suspects, you're asked to call 911.