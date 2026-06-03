Pennsylvania man arrested for sexual abuse of children, Abington Township police say

Police in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, have arrested a man for the second time for more than 100 felony charges, including rape, sexual abuse of children, sexual assault and more, after finding additional victims.

Abington Township police on Tuesday arrested Deren Thach, 38, following a months-long investigation.

Police started investigating after they received information in December 2025 that a suspect was soliciting girls for sexual acts and explicit images in Willow Grove, according to a press release from the police department.

The investigation led to Thach. In March, police executed a search warrant at his home and found child sexual assault material and other evidence. Police issued a warrant for Thach's arrest, and he turned himself in a few days later.

Investigators identified eight additional minor victims, the press release says, and Thach was arrested again on Tuesday. He faces 116 felony charges, including corruption of minors, sexual abuse of children/possessing child sexual assault material, sexual assault and trafficking, according to Abington police.

According to police, Thach contacted most of his victims through Snapchat and engaged in grooming behaviors such as buying food, alcohol and drugs for the victims. Police said Thach did not have a job that provided him access to the victims.

Thach was arraigned on Wednesday, and the judge set bail at $1 million. He's currently in the county jail, and a preliminary hearing is set for June 11, court documents show.

Anyone who has information about this case or believes they have been a victim of Thach is asked to contact Detective Alison Gontowski of the Abington Police Special Victims Unit at 267-536-113 or agontowski@abingtonpa.gov.